Bean Cash One Day Volume Reaches $122,527.00 (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and YoBit. Over the last week, Bean Cash has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $122,527.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000057 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000213 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000049 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 2,618,516,000 coins. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum. The official website for Bean Cash is beancash.org. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin.

Bean Cash Coin Trading

Bean Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

