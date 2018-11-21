Belden Inc. (BDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $663.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post sales of $663.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $668.00 million and the lowest is $656.10 million. Belden posted sales of $604.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Belden had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDC. TheStreet lowered Belden from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Longbow Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Cross Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Belden from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

In other Belden news, SVP Henk Derksen purchased 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.65 per share, with a total value of $76,773.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,678.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup purchased 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.44 per share, for a total transaction of $494,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,342.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,128 shares of company stock worth $596,098. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Belden during the third quarter worth about $159,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Belden by 83.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Belden by 14,270.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the third quarter worth about $260,000.

NYSE BDC traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.10. 14,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,358. Belden has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.41.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

