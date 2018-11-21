BELLUS Health Inc (TSE:BLU)’s share price rose 17.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 247,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 238,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BELLUS Health (BLU) Stock Price Up 17.3%” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/bellus-health-blu-stock-price-up-17-3.html.

About BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various other partnered clinical-stage drug development programs, including KIACTA, a novel drug candidate for the treatment of patients suffering from active pulmonary sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for Fragile X Syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.