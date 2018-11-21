BELLUS Health (BLU) Stock Price Up 17.3%

BELLUS Health Inc (TSE:BLU)’s share price rose 17.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 247,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 238,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.
About BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)
BELLUS Health Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various other partnered clinical-stage drug development programs, including KIACTA, a novel drug candidate for the treatment of patients suffering from active pulmonary sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for Fragile X Syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.
