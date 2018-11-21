Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Receives $49.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.44.

BMS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bemis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bemis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $49.00 price target on shares of Bemis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bemis from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE BMS traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 19,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,552. Bemis has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Bemis had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 20.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bemis will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Bemis’s payout ratio is currently 51.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in Bemis by 48.7% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,959,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,920,000 after purchasing an additional 969,737 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Bemis during the second quarter worth about $1,162,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bemis by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,323,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,323,000 after purchasing an additional 207,107 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bemis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bemis by 5.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 717,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Bemis Company Profile

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

