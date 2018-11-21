Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 61.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 82.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5,532.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after buying an additional 367,043 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.34 and a 12-month high of $44.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $118.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. FIG Partners downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

