Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $711,000 in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (FXE)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FXE. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the third quarter valued at $289,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the third quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the third quarter valued at $578,000.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust stock opened at $108.75 on Wednesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 12 month low of $107.47 and a 12 month high of $120.65.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

