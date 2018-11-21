Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $826,000 in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 53.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 38.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 187.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price target on Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $405.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 3.15. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.63% and a negative net margin of 648.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn Pierce acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $92,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.39 per share, for a total transaction of $58,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,041.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

