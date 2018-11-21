Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Metlife Inc (MET)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Metlife by 32.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Metlife in the second quarter valued at about $2,838,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Metlife by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 36,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Metlife by 43.8% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Metlife by 3.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 867,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,816,000 after purchasing an additional 32,220 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Metlife announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

In related news, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 42,805 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $2,013,119.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 559,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,294,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Metlife from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Metlife from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.92.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

