Bezop Price Down 34.6% Over Last Week (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. In the last week, Bezop has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bezop has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $334,245.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezop token can now be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Livecoin and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00021975 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00133100 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00200728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $443.92 or 0.09897448 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000124 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Bezop Token Profile

Bezop’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,468,854 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bezop is bezop.io. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork. Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork.

Bezop Token Trading

Bezop can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, TOPBTC, LATOKEN, Livecoin, Sistemkoin, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

