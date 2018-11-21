B&G Foods (BGS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “B&G Foods which has lagged the industry in the past three months, posted dismal third quarter 2018 results. During the quarter, both the top and bottom line missed estimates. Moreover, management lowered its 2018 view owing to divestiture of Pirate Brands to Hershey, as well as and repayment of long-term debt. The company remains concerned about the industry-wide freight cost headwinds. We note that Increased freight costs and higher interest expenses marred bottom line in the quarter. Unfortunately, freight costs are expected to remain high throughout the year, which is likely to keep margins under pressure. As a result, management narrowed its adjusted EBITDA view for 2018. However, B&G Foods remains poised on strategic acquisitions to boost growth. Further, the company is on track with its inventory reduction plans and also boasts a good history of returning value to its shareholders.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded B&G Foods from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.22.

B&G Foods stock opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. B&G Foods has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.52.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $422.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

In other B&G Foods news, Director Cheryl M. Palmer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $354,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at $379,007.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in B&G Foods by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,459,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 289,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,218,000 after purchasing an additional 41,230 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,334,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,635,000 after purchasing an additional 72,708 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 146.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 659,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,844,000 after purchasing an additional 53,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

