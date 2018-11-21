BiblePay (BBP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $369.00

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last week, BiblePay has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BiblePay coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. BiblePay has a total market cap of $286,088.00 and $369.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BiblePay

BBP is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 1,103,344,131 coins. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BiblePay Coin Trading

BiblePay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiblePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

