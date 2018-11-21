BidaskClub Upgrades Xilinx (XLNX) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Xilinx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Xilinx from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.50.

Xilinx stock opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Xilinx has a one year low of $62.27 and a one year high of $91.17.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $746.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.33 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 21.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.88%.

In other news, insider Vincent Tong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $3,375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $73,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,583.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,734 shares of company stock worth $3,660,358 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,687,383 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $295,618,000 after acquiring an additional 79,444 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,491,471 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $119,503,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 672,130 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,885,000 after acquiring an additional 368,108 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,189 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

