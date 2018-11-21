Big Yellow Group plc (BYG) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 16.70 Per Share

Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.70 ($0.22) per share on Monday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Big Yellow Group stock opened at GBX 933.50 ($12.20) on Wednesday. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of GBX 694.50 ($9.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 910.50 ($11.90).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BYG. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, October 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 945 ($12.35) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 930.56 ($12.16).

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 96 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further ten Big Yellow self storage development sites (including one extension site), of which three have planning consent.

