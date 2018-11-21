BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) VP Sells $132,268.50 in Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) VP Lynne Powell sold 15,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $132,268.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lynne Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 8th, Lynne Powell sold 5,280 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $43,032.00.

On Monday, November 5th, Lynne Powell sold 100 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $800.00.

On Thursday, November 1st, Lynne Powell sold 1,544 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $11,595.44.

On Friday, October 19th, Lynne Powell sold 100 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.20. 2,028,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,594. The firm has a market cap of $900.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $9.54.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.00% and a negative net margin of 428.00%. On average, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCRX. BidaskClub cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

