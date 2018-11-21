Bitcoin Red Market Capitalization Tops $63,220.00 (BTCRED)

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Bitcoin Red has a total market capitalization of $63,220.00 and $317.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Red has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Red token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00021845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00131850 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00201908 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.58 or 0.09498599 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000125 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009486 BTC.

About Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red launched on October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,550,001 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Red should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Red using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

