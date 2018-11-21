Bitz Reaches Market Cap of $181,295.00 (BITZ)

Bitz (CURRENCY:BITZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 21st. Bitz has a total market capitalization of $181,295.00 and $0.00 worth of Bitz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitz coin can now be bought for about $0.0911 or 0.00001396 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitz has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Tao (XTO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003212 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00011816 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002977 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Bitz Profile

Bitz (BITZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2015. Bitz’s total supply is 1,990,891 coins. Bitz’s official Twitter account is @bitz_currency. Bitz’s official website is bitz.biz.

Buying and Selling Bitz

Bitz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

