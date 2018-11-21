BJs Wholesale Club (BJ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. BJs Wholesale Club updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.22-1.26 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.22-1.26 EPS.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. BJs Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Gordon Haskett lowered BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on BJs Wholesale Club to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 302,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $7,593,940.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 31,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $790,912.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,430,535 shares of company stock worth $400,833,662 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

