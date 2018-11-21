Black Hills (BKH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Black Hills from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Black Hills from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Howard Weil began coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.57.

NYSE:BKH opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $64.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.29.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Black Hills had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 11.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 112,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,061,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 63.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 21.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

