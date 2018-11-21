Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) will report sales of $137.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.22 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $95.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $516.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.74 million to $548.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $555.72 million, with estimates ranging from $534.99 million to $574.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Black Stone Minerals.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Brock Morris sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $323,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 299,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,814.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William N. Mathis acquired 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $191,406.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,812.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,875 shares of company stock worth $216,537 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 3.9% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $488,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 31.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Global Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 7,029,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 146.53%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

