BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,018,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after buying an additional 27,479 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 18,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 136,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $756,000.

Shares of BGT opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Fund.

