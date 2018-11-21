BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,905 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (ARCT)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Separately, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 61.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 533,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 202,608 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Brookline Cap M reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, WBB Securities raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $73.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.79.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, develops nucleic acid medicines to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics.

