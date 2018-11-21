BlackRock Inc. Has $124,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 276.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $117,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $164,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $236,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $381,000.

BIV opened at $79.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $84.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.2013 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

