BlackRock Inc. Purchases 40,748 Shares of ITUS Corp (ITUS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ITUS Corp (NASDAQ:ITUS) by 845.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,748 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ITUS were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ITUS stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. ITUS Corp has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $6.43.

ITUS Company Profile

ITUS Corporation develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in the areas of biotechnology. The company develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of various cancers, including breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, and prostate cancer.

