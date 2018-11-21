BlockCAT Price Tops $0.0542 (CAT)

BlockCAT (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 21st. One BlockCAT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00001210 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX and Cryptopia. BlockCAT has a market cap of $398,890.00 and approximately $346.00 worth of BlockCAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlockCAT has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022013 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00133330 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00201027 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.75 or 0.09795674 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000125 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009597 BTC.

BlockCAT Token Profile

BlockCAT was first traded on July 5th, 2017. BlockCAT’s total supply is 9,200,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,360,121 tokens. The official message board for BlockCAT is medium.com/blockcat. The official website for BlockCAT is blockcat.io. The Reddit community for BlockCAT is /r/blockcat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlockCAT’s official Twitter account is @blockcatio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockCAT

BlockCAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockCAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockCAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockCAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

