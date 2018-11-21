Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 123,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 345,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 112,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 1,355,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 27,492 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $11.89.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

