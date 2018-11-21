Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,060 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,101,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,539,261,000 after acquiring an additional 138,508 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,451,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,628,000 after acquiring an additional 548,622 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 325,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after acquiring an additional 116,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $121,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $2,774,897.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 538,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,521,358.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,942 shares of company stock worth $8,272,885 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PEG opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.19 and a 52-week high of $56.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Macquarie increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $55.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, MED reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

