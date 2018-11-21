Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Takes $964,000 Position in Genpact Limited (G)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. Genpact accounts for approximately 0.8% of Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 24.4% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 108.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Genpact by 9.4% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 24,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Genpact by 14.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Genpact by 5.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 41,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

NYSE G opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $747.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on G. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genpact and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.31.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Takes $964,000 Position in Genpact Limited (G)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/blue-sky-asset-management-llc-takes-964000-position-in-genpact-limited-g.html.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.