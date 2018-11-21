BMO Capital Markets Downgrades PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) to Market Perform

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $139.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $137.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.50.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $133.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $116.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.59.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNC Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 24,710 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total transaction of $3,471,507.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,406,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,520,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,971,000 after buying an additional 353,976 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,498,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,336,000 after buying an additional 97,625 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,332,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,627,000 after buying an additional 1,197,093 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,193,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,726,000 after buying an additional 44,727 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,960,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,880,000 after buying an additional 23,938 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

