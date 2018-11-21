BMO Capital Markets Trims NFI Group (NFI) Target Price to C$39.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.58% from the stock’s previous close.

NFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.40.

TSE:NFI traded up C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$38.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.95. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$35.89 and a 12 month high of C$61.25.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

