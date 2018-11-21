Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BEI.UN shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of BEI.UN opened at C$43.03 on Friday. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$37.96 and a 1 year high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

