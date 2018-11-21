Bojangles Inc (BOJA) Stake Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Bojangles Inc (NASDAQ:BOJA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.21% of Bojangles worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOJA. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bojangles during the second quarter valued at about $4,204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bojangles by 20.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 261,204 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bojangles by 399.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 199,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 159,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bojangles by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after acquiring an additional 107,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bojangles by 30.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 88,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOJA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bojangles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bojangles from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bojangles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Bojangles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bojangles in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BOJA opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. Bojangles Inc has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.29 million. Bojangles had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bojangles Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bojangles Profile

Bojangles', Inc develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 766 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 441 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States.

