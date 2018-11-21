BOScoin (BOS) Market Cap Hits $39.34 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0861 or 0.00001871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOScoin has a market cap of $39.34 million and $65,671.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOScoin has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00051724 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 80.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000896 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000768 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,838,751 coins. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

