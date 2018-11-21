Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Position Lowered by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 156,622,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,121,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 114.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,517,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,765 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $116,062,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,355,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,575,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,924 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $115,618,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.32.

NYSE:BSX opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $39.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $54,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,386 shares of company stock worth $16,373,940. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

