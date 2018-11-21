Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Scientific in a research report issued on Monday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Nudell now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.07. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.32.

NYSE:BSX opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $39.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 26.44%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $180,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $54,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 441,386 shares of company stock valued at $16,373,940. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 156,622,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,121,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,394,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,517,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,765 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $116,062,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,355,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,575,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,924 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

