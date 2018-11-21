Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $777.50 Million

Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will report sales of $777.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $789.40 million and the lowest is $766.30 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $590.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $612.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.60 million.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

In related news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $107,588.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,173 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,712.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,411. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,514. 28.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 142.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,344,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,608,000 after purchasing an additional 789,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,407,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,077,000 after purchasing an additional 670,588 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 10.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,199,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000,000 after purchasing an additional 509,885 shares during the period. Valinor Management L.P. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 24.7% in the third quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 2,555,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,497,000 after purchasing an additional 505,600 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $13,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.46. 1,408,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.98.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of October 15, 2018, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1.76 million square feet of casino space, approximately 38,000 gaming machines, 900 table games, 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.