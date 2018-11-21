BP (BP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 705 ($9.21) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 635.71 ($8.31).

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 519 ($6.78) on Monday. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 436.95 ($5.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 536.20 ($7.01).

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 537 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £311.46 ($406.98). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 171 shares of company stock worth $93,273.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

