BP (BP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BP has been gaining on the back of a strong portfolio of upstream projects. Since 2016, the integrated energy player has placed 17 key upstream developments online. Moreover, the company plans to add eight key upstream projects through 2018. Ramp up in key developments have been backing the leading integrated energy player’s quarterly production volumes. Additionally, BP has a strong commitment in returning cash back to the shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payments. Consequently, BP is likely to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels and is viewed as an attractive investment.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. BP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $136.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. BP has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $47.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $79.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.31 billion. BP had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BP will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in BP by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in BP by 250.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BP by 1,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

