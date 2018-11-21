BP (BP) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of BP (LON:BP) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BP. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 635.71 ($8.31).

BP stock opened at GBX 526.70 ($6.88) on Tuesday. BP has a one year low of GBX 436.95 ($5.71) and a one year high of GBX 536.20 ($7.01).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £314.40 ($410.82). Insiders have purchased 171 shares of company stock valued at $93,273 in the last three months.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

