BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

BPMP has been the subject of several other reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered BP Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.44.

BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49. BP Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 102.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. This is a positive change from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 557.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heronetta Management L.P. purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 84.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 65,866 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 172.4% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 124,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States.

