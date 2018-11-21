Brady Mickelsen Sells 7,293 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (TNET) Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) SVP Brady Mickelsen sold 7,293 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $321,329.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TriNet Group stock opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 2.40. TriNet Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNET has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

