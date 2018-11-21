Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $12.79 Million Holdings in Avnet (AVT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,096 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.25% of Avnet worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of AVT opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. Avnet has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion.

Avnet declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

In other news, insider Maryann G. Miller sold 15,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $721,001.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/brandes-investment-partners-lp-has-12-79-million-holdings-in-avnet-avt.html.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet (NYSE:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.