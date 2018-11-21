Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $7.75 Million Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 738,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,350 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,106,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,815,000 after acquiring an additional 127,639 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 40.3% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,001,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,511,000 after acquiring an additional 861,966 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth approximately $19,549,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,660,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,435,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 18.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after acquiring an additional 153,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BZH. Wedbush set a $17.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $345.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 14.79. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $7.75 Million Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/brandes-investment-partners-lp-has-7-75-million-holdings-in-beazer-homes-usa-inc-bzh.html.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.