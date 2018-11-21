Brandes Investment Partners LP Trims Stake in Loews Co. (L)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 1,286.0% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Loews during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Loews by 57.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Loews by 385.9% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Loews news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 2,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $109,182.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $73,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of L opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.68. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $44.78 and a twelve month high of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Loews Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on L shares. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Loews from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Loews presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

