Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 612,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 158,096 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $9,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 25.4% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 284,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 24.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $18.69.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.73 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 184 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of September 30, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

