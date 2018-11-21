Brett Allan Richards Purchases 361,000 Shares of Midnight Sun Mining Corp (MMA) Stock

Midnight Sun Mining Corp (CVE:MMA) insider Brett Allan Richards bought 361,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,930.00.

Brett Allan Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Brett Allan Richards bought 111,000 shares of Midnight Sun Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,760.00.

On Thursday, September 6th, Brett Allan Richards bought 200,000 shares of Midnight Sun Mining stock.

Shares of CVE:MMA opened at C$0.14 on Wednesday. Midnight Sun Mining Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.48.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile

Midnight Sun Mining Corp., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It has an option to acquire 60% interest in two mineral exploration permit licenses covering an area of 506 square kilometers located in Solwezi, Zambia.

