BRF (BRFS) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 2,922,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,999,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRFS shares. ValuEngine upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 16th. UBS Group cut BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Santander cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. BRF had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. Research analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BRF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,065,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after buying an additional 235,777 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BRF in the third quarter valued at $5,240,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BRF by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 242,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in BRF by 754.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,118,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,371,000 after buying an additional 12,466,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BRF by 194.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 19,337 shares during the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, mustard and ketchup, and sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

