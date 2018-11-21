British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Position Lowered by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 497.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,895,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,611,000 after buying an additional 1,577,899 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 11,854.1% during the second quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 1,254,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,421,000 after buying an additional 1,243,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 734.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after buying an additional 431,098 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 41.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 816,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after buying an additional 240,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTI. UBS Group cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut British American Tobacco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.96. British American Tobacco PLC has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $71.44.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

