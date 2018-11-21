Brokerages Anticipate Citigroup Inc (C) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.95 Billion

Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) will report $17.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.03 billion and the lowest is $17.87 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $17.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $73.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.60 billion to $73.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $76.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $75.34 billion to $77.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $18.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on C. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Citigroup to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.61.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,198,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,518,310. The stock has a market cap of $166.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.47. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $62.15 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

