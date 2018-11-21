Brokerages Anticipate Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.96 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce $23.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $25.51 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $17.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $92.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $107.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $158.15 million, with estimates ranging from $119.00 million to $225.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 108.92% and a negative net margin of 390.65%. Clovis Oncology’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLVS. Barclays decreased their target price on Clovis Oncology from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Clovis Oncology to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered Clovis Oncology to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clovis Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.49. 1,400,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,344. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 8.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,778,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,414,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after purchasing an additional 461,629 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 878,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after purchasing an additional 187,071 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 641,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after purchasing an additional 104,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 611,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,803,000 after purchasing an additional 53,266 shares in the last quarter.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

