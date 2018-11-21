Brokerages Anticipate Exterran Corp (EXTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.05 Million

Brokerages predict that Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) will report sales of $350.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $362.10 million. Exterran reported sales of $337.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $334.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.60 million. Exterran had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXTN. Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

EXTN traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $23.02. 19,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,022. The company has a market capitalization of $857.20 million, a PE ratio of -59.03 and a beta of 1.37. Exterran has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other news, CEO Andrew James Way sold 34,517 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $879,838.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc bought 648,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $15,174,870.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 512,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 448,678 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 28,716 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,854 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 85,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,484 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 32,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

